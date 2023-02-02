NAG Talks Fuel Strategy

The 2023 NAG Conference will cover the changing forecourt, including the rise of electric vehicles and alternative fuels.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) has invited the convenience store industry to attend its annual conference on March 26-29 in Austin, Texas. One of its general sessions will cover the changing fuel landscape, including the integration of electric vehicles and alternative fuels.

Leading authorities will discuss how the forecourt will evolve over the next five years. Retailers can take steps now to prepare new stores for future changes.

“Developing Your Long-Term Fuel Strategy” will take place on March 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Attendees can register here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.