Cliff’s Kicks Off MDA Shamrock Campaign

Now through March 17, Cliff’s is raising money to help support children and adults with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and related neuromuscular diseases.

Cliff’s has officially kicked off its annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Shamrock Campaign. All Cliff’s Local Market and Clifford Fuel locations throughout Central New York are raising funds to empower the lives of children and adults living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and related neuromuscular diseases now through March 17. After the campaign, funds raised will go towards supporting the MDA’s mission of accelerating research, advancing care and advocating for the support of families impacted by muscular dystrophy.

Cliff’s Local Market is making available the iconic paper shamrock (pinup) to purchase at check out for just $1, $5 or any larger contribution. Cliff’s Local Market joins thousands of other retail locations throughout the country in this year’s campaign — the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. MDA shamrocks will be displayed in all the Cliff’s Local Market stores, visually affirming community support for the cause.

“The Clifford team is thrilled to join forces with the MDA charity in this fundraising effort. The impact this organization makes in the lives of those with muscular dystrophy is truly incredible, and we are honored to be a part of supporting their work,” said Jim Clifford, owner, and president of Clifford Fuel Company Inc. and Cliff’s Local Market.

Cliff’s Local Market, locally owned and operated, is a chain of 19 convenience stores located throughout the central New York Region. Cliff’s stores offer a wide variety of options with made-to-order fresh food selections, premium brewed coffee, hot pizzas and more.