Parker’s Launches Website With New Design

Parker’s recently launched a new website. Defined by the company’s signature blue and green color palette, the website offers a number of strategic optimizations to benefit customers.

“At Parker’s, we’re committed to using technology to maximize the customer experience in the store, at the pump and online,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO, Greg Parker. “We decided to invest in a more robust website that shares the Parker’s story in a visually compelling way, while offering state-of-the-art functionality that enables our customers to order food online, download the Parker’s Rewards app and learn more about what makes our brand unique.”

The new Parker’s website incorporates a clean, modern design as well as generous use of photos, videos and interactive, animated elements. A new multi-media timeline tells the Parker’s story through the years, while an expanded blog section shares the latest company news, awards, media mentions and features.

In addition, the locations page has been optimized to include live fuel pricing as well as an at-a-glance preview of amenities at each store, including freshly prepared Parker’s Kitchen food, Tesla superchargers, diesel and marine fuel, non-ethanol fuel and 28-degree beer caves. The updated careers page — which includes an online application as well as expanded information about benefits, charitable giving and an FAQ — makes it easier than ever to join the Parker’s team.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.