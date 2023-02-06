Advance Auto Parts and Joe Montana Announce New Promotion

If any quarterback during the Super Bowl throws a touchdown of at least 25 yards, Advance Auto Parts will give 25 fans free Shell gasoline for a year and a $500 shopping spree.

Advance Auto Parts has announced its “Big Game Most Valuable Play” promotion. During this promotion, if any quarterback completes a touchdown pass of at least 25 yards during the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Arizona, 25 lucky fans will score a year of free gasoline at Shell stations nationwide and receive a $500 shopping spree at Advance Auto Parts.

To spread the word, Advance Auto Parts partnered with Pro Football Hall-of-Fame quarterback Joe Montana, who threw a total of four touchdown passes of at least 25 yards over his four winning Big Game appearances. However, the feat is rarer than one might think. In the past 10 Big Games, there only have been five touchdown passes of 25 yards or more.

“Quarterbacks are known for helping advance their teams to championships with long touchdown passes,” Montana said. “Now, I’m partnering with Advance Auto Parts to hopefully help one of America’s biggest team — motorists — save at the pump.”

“At our core, we’re committed to customer care and advancing the needs of today’s motorists, whether that means a free battery check, windshield wiper replacement or savings when and where it counts, including at the pump,” said Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “With Joe quarterbacking this promotion, we’re hoping to celebrate the game’s Most Valuable Play with 25 lucky motorists on Sunday evening.”

Indeed, Americans are still reeling from and dealing with inflation, including gasoline prices being back on the rise, with some experts forecasting the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline could reach $4 as soon as March. The national average of $3.47 pounds per gallon (PPG) is 18 cents more than a month ago.

Advance Auto Parts is the only automotive aftermarket parts provider that gives motorists a chance to save at the pump every day, offering Gas Rewards as part of its Speed Perks customer loyalty program. Speed Perks members earn Gas Rewards by shopping at Advance Auto Parts, earning five cents off per gallon on any single gas purchase at Shell for every $50 spent at Advance Auto Parts.

Fans and motorists should visit the company’s website by 6 p.m. ET Sunday before kickoff to register for a chance to win.

