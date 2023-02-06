February 2023 Issue: 2023 Foodservice Report

CStore Decisions February 2023 Digital Edition is sponsored by Haleon .

With foodservice innovation in demand and inflation surging c-stores must balance competing priorities as they look to grow their food programs in the year ahead.

Foodservice evolution sits at the top of the docket for many convenience stores in 2023 as retailers brace against declining fuel volumes, volatile gas prices and a shift toward electric vehicle (EV) charging, all of which make foodservice crucial for driving traffic and creating new revenue streams.

Meanwhile, retailers and industry experts agree that inflation represents the top trend expected to impact c-store food programs in the year ahead, with labor shortages, the overall economy and supply chain issues close behind.

Research by Datassential concurred, revealing 87% of operators are worried about high prices and inflation in 2023, far more than any other concern.