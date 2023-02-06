Kum & Go to Integrate Cleaning Robots

Integrating Cobi 18 will allow Kum & Go employees to spend more time interacting with customers, delivering fresh food options and more.

Kum & Go has announced the adoption of ICE Cobotics’ Cobi 18 to be deployed across its 400-plus locations.

Integrating Cobi 18, a floor-cleaning cobot, will allow Kum & Go to continue to live out its purpose to ‘make days better’ by freeing up associates to deliver more of the exceptional customer service its known for.

“Kum & Go’s continuous improvement culture drives us to find equipment and process improvements that make it easier for our store associates to execute,” said Marty Roush, vice president of operations at Kum & Go. “The choice was easy given the full support model ICE Cobotics provides. We are excited to participate in the development of the Cobi 18 to support stores during times of staffing challenges. Our associates and customers think Cobi is fun, which means it gets used more than any scrubber we have utilized in our stores to date. We’re glad to have Cobi helping us elevate our associate and customer experience.”

Leveraging autonomous technology like Cobi 18 helps free up associates from repetitive work and allows them to focus on keeping shelves and coolers fully stocked, focus on delivering fresh food offerings and increasing engagement with in-store customers. All of this enhances the customer-centric community Kum & Go is known for.

Cobi 18 is designed for small spaces and easily navigates tight aisles around moving and stationary objects. It is an inexpensive way for convenience stores to innovate their focus on facility cleanliness.

Cobi can easily be deployed multiple times per day to clean floors, ensuring customers experience a clean environment every time they walk through the door.

Kum and Go takes pride in its clean stores, and ICE Cobotics is committed to healthier environments through autonomous cleaning solutions. Together, the partnership takes cleaning to a whole new level.

“ICE Cobotics is proud to work with partners like Kum & Go who exhibit a commitment to innovation and enhance the guest experience in their impeccably clean stores,” said Chris Wetmore, vice president of sales at ICE Cobotics. “The partnership and adoption of Cobi is a natural fit due to Cobi’s ability to help increase efficiencies and productivity by freeing up staff in busy convenience stores. We are excited to continue to work with Kum & Go and their amazing people as they implement cleaning automation across their footprint nationally.”

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.