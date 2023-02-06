Nicotine-Free Clove Cigarettes

Kretek International has announced the launch of Djarum Bliss tobacco-free, nicotine-free clove smokes. The new Djarum Bliss lineup offers the same full clove taste and aroma that have been the passion of clove smokers for more than 40 years.

New Djarum Black Bliss will appear in California tobacco shops and convenience stores in four clove styles, including tobacco-free, Original and Menthol. Djarum Bliss filtered clove 20-packs have zero tobacco and nicotine and contain no hemp.

