Stewart’s Shops Launches February Promotion

The chain is offering either free coffee or free ice cream for a year to the customer with the best Stewart's Shops love story.

New York-based chain Stewart’s Shops has released its next promotion for the company’s “Make Your Own Prize” contest. During this initiative, winning customers will have the choice between a year’s worth of free Stewart’s Coffee or Ice Cream. The chain will release a new contest every month of the year.

For February’s contest, Stewart’s Shops is asking customers to share their Stewart’s Love Story. Using a form on the company’s website, applicants can share how Stewart’s Shops has played a part in their love story for a chance to win a year’s worth of coffee or ice cream.

The chain also noted that the love stories do not necessarily need to be about a significant other, but it can be about any customer’s experiences at one of the shops. Applications for the promotion will be open unit Feb. 19.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.