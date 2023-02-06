Temperature-Maintaining Dry Well

Hatco has introduced the Drop-In Induction Dry Well, which utilizes induction technology to offer a plumbing-free solution for safely keeping hot foods fresh and at optimum serving temperatures. Its durable and tough glass-ceramic well bottom can be adjusted to accommodate a 2.5-inch or 4-inch deep food pan. The IWELB model includes two heat zones, with two temperature probes per zone, and a control panel to adjust the unit’s temperature. The well features a sensor that prohibits the unit from turning on unless a pan is present and can be used with a combination of full-size, half-size, third-size and quarter-size stainless steel food pans.

Hatco Corp.

www.hatcocorp.com