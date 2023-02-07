2023 NAG Hosts Panel on Next-Gen Technologies

C-store retailers attending the 2023 NAG Conference have the opportunity to attend a panel on next-generation loyalty, payments and point-of-sale systems.

Convenience store retailers interested in learning more about next-generation technologies can do so at the National Advisory Group’s (NAG) annual conference from March 26-29. At 1:15 p.m. on March 28, “Connecting Next-Generation Loyalty, Payments and POS Systems” will feature a discussion on how new technologies can enable hyper-personalized customer experiences.

The combination of loyalty, payments and point-of-sale (POS) technologies can also offer seamless payments, self-checkout, mobile ordering and other benefits. A panel of distinguished retailers will offer insight into these technologies and the expectations for increased store operating profit.

The 2023 NAG Conference will take place in Austin, Texas, at the JW Marriott Austin.

Attendees can register here.

Booking with the NAG block closes March 3; rooms are $329 plus taxes and fees. The booking page can be found here.

