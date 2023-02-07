Alta Convenience and Petro-Mart Support Make-A-Wish Colorado

Alta Convenience and Petro-Mart raised $300,000 at their c-stores for Make-A-Wish Colorado through the Buy-A-Star, Make-A-Wish in-store donation campaign.

CF Altitude LLC, which is the parent company of Alta Convenience, purchased the 46 Petro- Mart stores at the end of 2021. This was a great addition to the CF Altitude family and also brought a lot to the Make-A-Wish Star campaign.

CF Altitude has stores in the states of Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Missouri and Illinois. The stores in those seven states raised just over $300,000 for the Make-A-Wish Star campaign. CF Altitude loves to partner with Make-A-Wish because all the money raised in the state the store is in will go directly to that state’s Make-A-Wish Chapter. That brings the communities around these stores together because they know that they could not only be helping a child and family in need but possibly a neighbor.

CF Altitude is always looking for additional stores to acquire, and that means more communities to get involved with the amazing Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Forty-six new stores were added to the CF Altitude family at the end of 2021 in Missouri and Illinois and run under the banner Petro-Mart.