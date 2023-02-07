Frozen Reese’s Dessert Cup

Reese’s released a lineup of new frozen treats available nationwide for 2023, including Reese’s Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup. This new treat is a frozen take on the iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup featuring a peanut butter frozen dairy dessert blended with Reese’s peanut butter swirl covered in a milk chocolate coating. Now there’s more than one way to enjoy Reese’s Cups. This dessert has a suggested retail price of $2.20.

