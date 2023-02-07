Limited-Time Black Raspberry Sour Candy

Sour Patch Kids decided to celebrate sweethearts and singles this Valentine’s season with the launch of its new Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy. The popular Black Raspberry flavor, now in a new black heart shape, can bring some edge to the traditional Valentine’s Day candy aisle.

Black Raspberry Sour Patch Kids Sour Hearts candy is available now for a limited time only at all major national retailers in two sizes: 3.4-ounce Gifting Heart for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $3 and 3.08-ounce Theater box for an SRP of $1.25.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com