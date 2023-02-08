GATE Raises $50,000 for Suicide Prevention

Funds were collected July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, in coin boxes at the registers of all GATE c-stores.

GATE Petroleum Co.’s GATE Foundation and GATE customers raised $50,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Funds were collected July 1 through Dec. 31, 2022, in coin boxes at the registers of all GATE locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Funding will be allocated to AFSP chapters in the state where collected.

“The work of organizations like the AFSP to address mental health issues and suicide in our communities is incredibly vital,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of the GATE Foundation. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide financial support to their lifesaving strategies.”

The mission of the AFSP is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. The AFSP provides a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

“We are so grateful for The GATE Foundation’s partnership with AFSP for its coin box campaign,” said AFSP North Florida and Panhandle Area Director Sarah Clark. “Because of The GATE Foundation and the generosity of GATE customers, we will be able to continue to bring suicide prevention education into our local communities.”

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, Gate Petroleum is a heavily diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate, hospitality and construction materials.