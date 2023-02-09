Major C-Store and Pizza Chain Offers Big Super Bowl Deals

At the c-stores customers can access deals and shop for their game day needs or choose order ahead or delivery.

In honor of Sunday’s big game, Casey’s decided to help its guests win with everything they need. The Super Bowl is the No. 4 holiday for whole pie sales at Casey’s and ranks well below the other three for sales on a single day.

Activations include:

Fan-favorite deal: Buy one large pizza, get one 40%

Buy one large pizza, get one 40% Up your game: In-app sweepstakes to win 4K television

In-app sweepstakes to win 4K television Watching for the commercials: Local-buy, in-game spot in its hometown — Des Moines, Iowa

Local-buy, in-game spot in its hometown — Des Moines, Iowa Hometown hero promo: A special offer on Monday, Feb. 13, if the Kansas City Chiefs win

A special offer on Monday, Feb. 13, if the Kansas City Chiefs win A new wing, man: This year’s game comes just in time for Casey’s all-new, crispier wings with seven flavorful dipping sauces. Wings can be ordered with pizza, cheesy breadsticks and other game day favorites in the Casey’s app.

All of this joins Casey’s regular, robust offering of over 300 items available for online ordering and delivery in the Casey’s app across its nearly 2,500-store footprint.

“Casey’s is ready for every occasion and this Sunday is a super big one. We have one of our strongest promotions running to make it an easy decision to fuel your party with our delicious, hand-made pizza to feed the entire party. And, our new wings have been a hit with our guests so this is just another reason to invite them to the table this year. Caseys’ is here for however our guests want to celebrate the big game — food, snacks and beverages — all day long,” said Art Sebastian, vice president, omni-channel marketing, Casey’s.

