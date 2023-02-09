Time Mart Rebrands to Movement Fuels

Time Mart is rebranding to Movement Fuels and remodeling stores to provide a modern and unified look across locations.

Time Mart, which operates 35 c-stores in the greater Houston and Austin, Texas, area, is embarking on a chain-wide rebranding, becoming Movement Fuels. Along with the new name, Time Mart is updating its c-stores — inside and out — giving them a unified fresh and modern look that’s unique to its chain.

Currently, all of Time Mart’s locations don different looks and logos. When Time Mart transitions to Movement Fuels, all c-stores will sport the same new logo and design.

“When customers enter our stores, no matter the location, they will know they’re inside Movement Fuels,” said Navid Karedia, managing partner of Time Mart.

Customers won’t have to wait long to experience the new design. The first Movement Fuels is set to open this March in Kyle, Texas, and seven more Movement Fuels sites are scheduled to open later this year.

The Beginning

Time Mart was founded in 1985 by Navid’s father, Karim Karedia, who came to the U.S. from Mumbai, India, with hopes of building a foundation for his family. Once in the U.S., Karim became a cashier at a c-store and worked his way up to a manager position.

Shortly after, Karim bought his first c-store location in Spring, Texas. From there, he grew his chain by acquiring two more gas stations. He eventually began building new stores throughout Texas.

As a second-generation family member of Time Mart, Navid is proud of the foundation his father built for him and his cousin, Imran Ali, who is also a managing partner and primarily oversees operations.

“Even though it’s a lot of responsibility taking over what my father started and put all of his hard work in, it feels great to know I have a company that my father established,” said Navid Karedia. “It’s also great that I can bring in my expertise and what I have learned over the years and incorporate that into the business to help it grow and evolve.”

After graduating college in 2015, Navid was immediately drawn to the real estate and retail industry.

“My role in the company is real estate acquisition and construction management,” he said. “Right now, I (oversee) all business acquisitions and construction development of all Time Mart locations.”

Today, Time Mart is a part of Spades Co., founded by Navid. Spades Co.’s main focus is on the development of a broad range of asset classes with a focus on land, retail, hotels and single-family residential communities.

The Transformation

Time Mart offers customers a one-stop shop, as they can come in and purchase a range of items. When the chain completes its transformation to Movement Fuels, all locations will feature the same merchandise.

“When Time Mart was established, there were different logos being installed at different locations,” said Navid Karedia. “Since the look and feel were different, the customers were not able to recognize our Time Mart locations as one.”

That will all change when the chain rebrands to Movement Fuels, as each c-store will feature the same design.

“We want customers to recognize a Movement location, whether it be 30 or 100 miles away because each store will have the same look and identity,” Karedia said. Movement Fuels will be incorporating new corrugated and niche paneling on the outside and inside of the new sites, giving it a more modern and unified look.

Aside from rebranding, Time Mart is still trying to continue growing as a company through new site developments. “Our growth strategy right now, along with the design, is to grow organically through new-to-industry (NTI) sites,” said Karedia.

The company is still in the final design process on the interior plans for Movement Fuels.

“We are going to use the same concept that we are using on the exterior on the interior to give it the same modern touch,” added Karedia. “We are hoping that Movement Fuels will be a brand that the consumer will easily be able to recognize as we grow our locations in Texas.”

Versatile Foodservice

When it comes to foodservice, Time Mart provides its customers with a unique proprietary menu, offering a foodservice program called Tacotas, a Mexican cuisine offering.

With Tacotas, customers can choose between tacos, burritos and quesadillas. However, if a customer isn’t in the mood for the Mexican food offering, they have the option to choose from one of Time Mart’s co-branded options.

“We co-brand our gas stations with Church’s Chicken, Subway and Sonic depending on site location to give our customers more options regarding foodservice,” said Karedia.

Along with Tacotas and its co-branding companies, Time Mart will be adding bean-to-cup offerings, IDC Pro Fountain Drink machines and other new beverage items to its NTI sites to provide a wide range of offerings.

While Time Mart does not offer a drive-through service, the company is working on partnering with third-party companies to provide delivery to customers.

“We are currently exploring a partnership with DoorDash for a few of our locations for our Tacotas foodservice,” said Karedia. “For our co-brand sites, we have already signed up to use both UberEats and DoorDash.”

Loyalty and Rewards App

Two other concepts Time Mart is considering adding to Movement Fuels are self-checkout and a loyalty rewards app.

“As we transition from our old brand Time Mart to Movement Fuels, the goal is to create a loyalty rewards app so customers can recognize Movement Fuels across all of our locations,” said Karedia.

With Time Mart’s upcoming app, customers can earn rewards while shopping and buying items from the c-store.

“Our main focus today is keeping up with technology,” said Karedia. “We hope that with our loyalty app and other technological advancements (they) will assist our customers in recognizing us as one brand.”

Moving Forward

As Time Mart transitions into Movement Fuels, Navid hopes to continue growing, whether that be through acquisitions or NTI sites.

“Our long-term goal is to expand into other states. We want to grow our brand so more consumers can come to love Movement Fuels,” said Karedia.