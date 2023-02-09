Weigel’s Makes February ‘Fountain Month’

Weigel’s rewards members can get a free 32-ounce fountain drink on certain days in February at the chain's c-stores.

Weigel’s has officially made February ‘Fountain Month’ by giving myWeigel’s Rewards members a free 32-ounce fountain drink on Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Weigel’s introduced Weigel’s Wednesdays in 2022 to its loyalty program. Each Wednesday for the calendar year, it gave loyalty members a free vendor-sponsored product. This year Weigel’s is bringing its fountain into the program by celebrating “Free Fountain Wednesday” in February.

“Weigel’s Wednesdays was such a huge success for us last year. Our vendor partners and loyalty program saw significant sales lift well after the day a product was free. We wanted to take it a step further this year with our most popular proprietary programs being a part of the campaign,” said Jessica Starnes, Weigel’s loyalty and tobacco category manager.

In November of 2022, the Tennessee-based retailer relaunched its loyalty program, myWeigel’s Rewards, by rewarding points every time customers shopped.

“We have seen a positive impact on the business since making the switch to a points-based loyalty program,” continued Starnes. “Our guests are excited about earning points for their purchases and using their points to redeem rewards that they choose. This adds a more personalized experience to our loyalty program.”

Customers can join myWeigel’s Rewards by downloading the app and going through the registration process or by going to the company’s website and signing up

Weigel’s is a family-owned and -operated East Tennessee business. Weigel’s operates 73 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery.