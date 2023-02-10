Cookies and Cream-Flavored M&M’S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Mars added a new innovation to the company’s growing ice cream portfolio, the M&M’S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich. M&M’S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches offer a multi-texture experience. The combination of M&M’S chocolate candies, baked chocolate cookies, cookie pieces and creamy rich ice cream in one place offers a fun treat.

M&M’S Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are available in singles and in packs of four at 3.5 ounces. They have begun to hit shelves now, with nationwide availability in March.

