Maverik Opens Third California Store

Maverik's expansion into Anderson, Calif., allows for new guests to experience the c-store's lineup of fresh made-to-order food offerings and more.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop continued to expand into California with its third store opening in Anderson. Customers will now get to experience the region’s newest adventure-themed convenience store.

“Maverik just celebrated its 400th store location in Magna, Utah, and we’re thrilled to continue our regional expansion in California,” said Chuck Maggelet, president and chief adventure guide at Maverik. “Our two California stores opened in the last two years, West Sacramento and Oroville, have been well received by residents and travelers in the area and we’re excited to bring a new and unique shopping experience to the community in Anderson, serving even more California customers.”

The grand opening was celebrated with a ribbon cutting and local community members and officials meeting the Maverik store team with great enthusiasm. Attendees at the event included:

Mayor Mike Gallagher

Mayor Mike Gallagher City Manager Jeff Kiser

Chief of Police John Bliss

Fire Chief Steve Lowe

Councilmember Susie Baugh

Planning Commissioner Angie Hawkins

Anderson Community and Economic Development Hope Seth

The just over 5,000-square-foot location is open 24/7 and will feature a full lineup of fresh made-to-order food offerings. For added checkout convenience, Maverik features assisted checkout registers and various in-store contactless payment technologies including Venmo, Paypal and Apple Tap to Pay.

Maverik will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like Anderson River Park and Mt. Shasta. Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of the area’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains. Maverik focuses on a “Clean and Clear” shopping experience with well-stocked, uncluttered isles that are well lit and open.

An impressive selection of Maverik’s premium BonFire food will be available made to order featuring fan favorites like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads and more. Maverik’s newest “Bean to Cup” coffee program will showcase coffee blends from around the world, accompanied by a collection of pastries.

Opening deals are offered until Feb. 23. Maverik fans can save on every gallon of gas, earn free stuff and get great deals with an Adventure Club card. Customers can join the club by downloading the mobile app.

Focused on education, local hunger and outdoor enrichment, Maverik is dedicated to giving back to areas where it operates. Last year, Maverik donated more than $470,000 to Feeding America to help support food banks across its 12 operating states. It also donated over 420,000 meals through recovering more than 500,000 pounds of surplus food through its food waste reduction program.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in nearly 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in every Maverik, every day, and values on fuel, drinks and snacks.