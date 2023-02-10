Stewart’s Shops to Offer A Sweet Treat for Valentine’s Day

Customers can get a single-scoop ice cream cone for 99 cents on Valentine’s Day.

Stewart’s Shops announced it is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day by offering customers a single-scoop ice cream cone for 99 cents on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

There are over 20 flavors to choose from at Stewart’s ice cream counter, including the limited-edition flavor Cherry Loves Chocolate. This cherry ice cream with dark chocolate flakes and pieces of red cherries is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Stewart’s milk and ice cream are New York State certified: a new standard for New York State agriculture. Stewart’s milk comes from local farms that meet specific food safety standards and demonstrate environmental stewardship. By choosing products with this seal, customers can feel good about the food they eat and where it comes from.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.