Monster Energy launched its new and revitalized Monster Zero Sugar. Revamped in image and taste to align perfectly with the flagship Monster Green, this refreshed product is back with the same quality Monster is renowned for.

Monster Zero Sugar comes packed with a premium taste without the unwanted sugar. Filled with 160 milligrams of caffeine with only 10 calories, Monster Zero Sugar helps fight fatigue and improve mental performance and focus.

Monster Energy

www.monsterenergy.com