Flavor-Mixing Beverage System

SmartSoda is excited to announce the launch of the JuLi Connect beverage system. This innovative beverage solution allows users to mix and match flavors and functional shots of their choice to create endless options of healthy beverages. Every SmartSoda beverage starts with vitamin-infused alkaline water and allows users to mix up to three flavors or enhancements per single beverage. Additionally, users can customize carbonation levels to their preference.

Smart Soda Holdings Inc.

