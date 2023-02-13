New Barbecue Flavors

Mantis BBQ has announced the addition of two new flavors to its line of offerings — Mantis BBQ “Dust” and Mantis Ghostly Glaze. The new Mantis BBQ “Dust” flavor features the signature Mantis BBQ taste in a powdered form, combining savory and zesty flavors. The Mantis Ghostly Glaze flavor is a versatile, thick reduction glaze that contains sweet flavors with some heat.

10% of all Mantis BBQ sales go directly to The Kidney Project in support of artificial kidney development.

Mantis BBQ

www.mantisbbq.com