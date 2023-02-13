Rival C-Store Retailers Bet Big on Super Bowl

Two c-stores chains supported their hometown teams during the Super Bowl and agreed to donate $10,000 to the winning retailer’s charity of choice.

QuikTrip and Wawa showed support for their hometown teams during the Super Bowl by teaming up for some friendly competition. QuikTrip, which has a huge presence in Kansas City, Mo., was confident the Chiefs would win, whereas Pennsylvania-based Wawa

banked on the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the championship game, the retailer whose team lost the big game will make a $10,000 donation to the winning retailer’s charity of choice.

QuikTrip had selected Synergy Services, one of the only shelters for runaway and homeless youth in Western Missouri, and Wawa selected its five-year partner, the Eagles Autism Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to raising funds for autism research and programs.

“As everyone tunes into Sunday’s game, we hope this friendly bet between us and QuikTrip offers some added fun to game-day festivities, as well as demonstrates our shared passion for helping our communities and supporting organizations that make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors, like our partners at the Eagles Autism Foundation” said Alex Costabile, chief customer officer, Wawa, prior to the game. “Still, no matter which team wins the championship on Sunday, we know this bet will be a huge win for everyone (especially if our Birds end up on top)!”

“Our thanks to Wawa for partnering with us to turn our good-natured rivalry into a win-win for our very deserving local charity partners,” said QuikTrip Corporate Communications Manager Aisha Jefferson-Smith prior to the game. “OC-Sur partnership with Synergy Services and our national Safe Place locations provide our community’s most vulnerable youth with a safe environment when they need it most. We are excited to watch the big game unfold, and are hopeful for a big win by KC to provide a brighter future for the kids at Synergy Services.”

As the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, Wawa will make a $10,000 donation to Synergy Services.

QuikTrip Corp. is a privately held company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion company with 900-plus stores in 16 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5% of net profits to charitable organizations in those communities.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is an all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New

Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies; freshly brewed coffee; hot breakfast sandwiches; specialty beverages; and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.