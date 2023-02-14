BFY Kid-Friendly Crackers

good2grow launched an exciting first in its lineup of better-for-you (BFY) kids products, Snackers, the company’s first entry into the food category. The new Snackers combine fun and nutrition with collectable licensed character tops and wholesome ingredients. Snackers are available at select regional retailers with national distribution slated for spring 2023.

good2grow Snackers are sold in two-ounce single-serve packages and feature baked oat and wheat crackers in two kid-approved flavors, Cinnamon and Chocolate. Snackers are topped with re-closable and reusable lids featuring kids’ favorite characters from Disney, Nickelodeon, Hasbro, Comcast Universal and more.

