Breyers introduced its CarbSmart Vanilla Chocolate Strawberry flavor to its fast-growing CarbSmart lineup. As the first fruit option to join Breyers’ CarbSmart lineup, this offering fits real diet needs at just 100 calories per two-thirds cup serving. It delivers on the popular Breyers taste while also being gluten free.

The creamy new flavor is made with Grade A milk and cream. It has a suggested retail price of $4.79 for a 48-ounce tub and is available nationwide.

Unilever

www.unileverusa.com