Ernie Harker Talks NAG Panel

Ernie Harker will be a panelist for "Understanding Foodservice Customers: Forecasting Future Demand" on March 27 at the 2023 NAG Conference.

Ernie Harker, brand therapist, Ernburn Brands, elected to speak in a panel at the National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference in Austin, Texas, from March 26-29. His co-panelists will include Jessica Williams and Brian Scantland.

“Understanding Foodservice Customers: Forecasting Future Demand” will cover how customers currently purchase food, what they are looking for and what the convenience store industry can expect over the next three years.

The session will be held on Monday, March 27 at 9:45 a.m.

Attendees can register here.

Booking with the NAG block closes March 3; rooms are $329 plus taxes and fees. The booking page can be found here.

Check out what Harker has to say on the subject below.