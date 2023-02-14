FeedbackNow Announces Account Executive of C-Store and Retail Clients

David Price is the new account executive of c-store and retail clients for FeedbackNow by Forrester, bringing over 35 years of experience.

FeedbackNow by Forrester has recently announced David Price as its new account executive of c-store and retail clients to help grow its presence in the convenience channel.

A seasoned sales professional, Price comes to FeedbackNow with over 35 years of experience. Having started his professional career in the convenience store, working for Mobil Oil Co. in point-of-sale (POS) marketing throughout the Northeast, he is thrilled to once again be involved in this dynamic industry. Most recently, Price sold high-end security for ADT.

“The common denominator is helping people,” Price said. “If you listen to your prospective customer and learn what challenges they face, solutions can be presented that help them work more efficiently and successfully.”

FeedbackNow was founded in Switzerland in 2011. Acquired by Forrester Research in 2018, FeedbackNow helps clients become customer-obsessed with real-time responses to customer-impacting operations.