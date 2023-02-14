Leaders In Convenience 2023

Welcoming 2023 With New Partners in Innovation

As we ring the in 2023, convenience store retailers continue to grapple with inflation, labor shortages and an uncertain economy.

As headwinds point to the rise of electric vehicle (EV) charging and the continued decline of gas demand, c-stores are adding EV chargers and ramping up their foodservice programs, finding new ways to draw shoppers to their stores.

Customers are expecting more from c-store foodservice today. Many c-stores are responding by creating fresh proprietary food

offerings and adding drive-throughs as they look to compete with quick-service restaurants.

Meanwhile, technological advancements are moving at a breakneck pace. Many retailers made big strides with technology during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are just getting started implementing order ahead, delivery and mobile apps. More retailers are testing self-checkout and frictionless checkout solutions. Some are upgrading their loyalty programs and utilizing key data to better respond to the demands of their core customers.