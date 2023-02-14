Stewart’s Shops Brings Back Shenanigan Shake

Stewart’s Shops released the limited-time shake in all c-stores in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

To help guests celebrate the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Day season, Stewart’s Shops has released its beloved Shenanigan Shake once again just in time for the green-themed holiday.

This 16-ounce refreshing, mint-flavored dairy shake is bottled fresh in Stewart’s plant using milk from New York that Stewart’s picks up daily from local farms.

The Shenanigan Shake is now available in all shops for a limited time.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.