Kum & Go to Consider Selling

The Krause family, owner of Kum & Go, is said to be considering the sale of its c-store business, which could value at $2 billion.

Kum & Go owner, the Krause family, is potentially considering selling the convenience store chain, according to Reuters. The family launched the chain over 60 years ago, and the sale could value at close to $2 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is working with the family to explore all options in a time when the convenience store industry seems to be consolidating.

Reuters noted the Krause family is also exploring a refinancing, real estate leasebacks or other forms of recapitalization as potential alternatives.

At this point in time, however, no transaction is certain.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.