Sizzling C-Store Operator Launches Significant Expansion Plan

Tri Star Energy kicked off a three-year plan to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience stores to Twice Daily convenience stores throughout Tennessee and Alabama with a ribbon cutting of a Twice Daily convenience store located at 6029 Nolensville Road in Nashville, Tenn.

“This is a monumental moment for us,” said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. “As we navigate these store conversions, our priority will continue to rest in our guests and store teams. Providing the highest quality service and offerings has always been top of mind for us and will continue to stay a constant throughout this transition.”

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily’s premium offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries, freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and an extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers. Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

While the converted stores will be rebranded under the Twice Daily name, returning guests can expect the same teams and trusted guest service the brands are known for. “The Sudden Service and Southern Traders families that people have grown to know and love will stay the same, just with a new, elevated storefront and expanded product offerings to enjoy,” Hostetter stated.

Tri Star Energy, the parent company of Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience stores, acquired Tennessee-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand Sudden Service in July 2020. Tri Star Energy later acquired Abbeville, Ala.-based Herndon Oil Corp. and its retail brand Southern Traders in September 2021.

The store conversions will launch throughout Middle Tennessee with the expansions moving further south as Tri Star Energy prepares to convert its nine Dothan, Ala.-area Southern Traders convenience stores into updated Twice Daily locations.

This will note the company’s most significant expansion plans to date.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Tri Star Energy is one of the South’s premier convenience retailers. Founded in 2000, the company owns and operates Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.