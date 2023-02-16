Love’s Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Share The Love Event

Love’s Travel Stops donated $110,000 to nonprofit organizations across the country on behalf of its more than 39,000 employees in celebration of the 10th year of its annual Share the Love event. Additionally, 300 Love’s employees in Oklahoma City and 40 Trillium Energy and Musket employees in Houston spent Valentine’s Day volunteering at organizations where their corporate offices are located.

“Giving back is at the core of Love’s culture, whether at our corporate offices or the more than 600 locations throughout the country,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “Share the Love is one of our favorite events of the year and a great way for team members to give back to the communities where they live and work.”

Love’s corporate employees spent Tuesday volunteering in Oklahoma City at nonprofits, including the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, OKC Beautiful, Central Oklahoma Habitat for Humanity, Positive Tomorrows, Citizens for Caring Children, The Bella Foundation and Tuscany Village Nursing Center. Additionally, Trillium Energy Solutions and Musket employees, members of the Love’s Family of Companies located in Houston, volunteered with Houston Habitat for Humanity and the Houston Food Bank.

Team members at Love’s Travel Stop locations across the country also had the chance to participate in the event by voting on an organization in their division to receive $10,000.

The following organizations received $10,000:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Cascade County in Great Falls, Mont.

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Arkansas in Little Rock, Ark.

Madison County CASA in Jackson, Tenn.

Nathan’s Children’s Fund in Clive, Iowa.

Attach Families in Fort Mills, S.C.

His Helping Hands in Wichita, Kan.

DSquared Homes for the Homeless in Chandler, Ariz.

The Dayton Foodbank in Dayton, Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of SE Alabama in Ozark, Ala.

Wesley Community Center in Houston

LARC DVS in Liberal, Kan.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.