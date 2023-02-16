Stewart’s Shops Introduces New Sub

The new steak and cheese sub is available now at any Stewart’s Shops location for $6.99.

Stewart’s Shops has released its newest product, which is the steak and cheese sub. The sub is a warm steak and cheese sub with seasoned beef and provolone cheese. This sub can be found in the warmer for $6.99 at any local shop.

Stewart’s Shops has a wide selection of hot foods, from breakfast sandwiches available all day to cheeseburgers or bacon cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, hot subs like the new steak and cheese sub, Make Your Own hot dogs with free meat sauce, and hot entrees like chili, mac and cheese and meatballs. Most of its shops even have freshly made pizza sold by the slice or a whole pie.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.