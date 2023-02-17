Chewy, Fruity Candy Bites

Hi-Chew reimagined its chewlets with the all-new Hi-Chew Bites. The new gluten-free Hi-Chew Bites comes in bite-sized packaging with unwrapped chewlets, featuring three of the most popular flavors: Mango, Green Apple and Strawberry. The new Hi-Chew Bites is an ideal grab-and-go option for road-trips with friends, in between classes or as a quick afternoon treat.

The unwrapped chewlets are coated in a plant-derived powder that helps to keep the candy from sticking together without compromising the chewy texture. Hi-Chew Bites is offered in a 2.12-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $1.99.

Morinaga America Inc.

www.morinaga-america.com