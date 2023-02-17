Coen Markets Launches Checkout-Free Stores

Coen Markets' two new checkout-free stores, launched with Grabango, are located in Pennsylvania's South Park and Oakdale.

Coen Markets Inc., in partnership with Grabango, launched two checkout-free stores at its Amoco sites in Oakdale, Pa., and South Park, Pa.

bp previously announced its partnership with Grabango, provider of checkout-free technology for large-scale chains, which allows shoppers to skip the line and save time. Amoco — a bp brand, will be the first to go live with this technology at Coen-owned sites.

Shoppers use the Grabango app to pay for items without needing to stand in line or scan their items. Shoppers simply grab what they need and are billed in the app. Payment is contactless and automatic.

“At Coen, we’re always looking at how technology can improve our shoppers’ experiences,” said Colin Dornish, vice president of consumer experience and innovation at Coen. “Grabango makes shopping fast and easy for them.”

Grabango’s deployment with Coen Markets is the most recent in a series of launches with other major retailers. “Checkout-free is quickly accelerating into the mainstream. Grabango’s recent slew of store launches, all turned up in rapid succession, is part of the industry’s rapid expansion that we’ll see in 2023,” said Will Glaser, CEO of Grabango.

Grabango leverages pure computer vision technology developed by experts in the field to offer a contactless shopping experience. Grabango’s checkout-free solution eliminates shrink, increases store capacity and boosts shopper loyalty. In addition, the system installs easily without any interruption to store operations, does not require changes to store layout or product mix and does not require special carts or gates.

Coen Markets Inc., founded in 1923, has been serving its guests for 100 years in the Pittsburgh tri-state region.