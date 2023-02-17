Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) introduced ADD Energy Assist, ADD Systems’ new mobile warehouse management tool that makes inventory audits for lubricants, service parts and other warehouse items more efficient than ever. ADD Energy Assist facilitates inventory audits through barcode scanning and an automatic interface with ADD Energy E3 and ADD Energy E360 back-office software. The time saved and the accuracy gained make this product a great tool for all businesses that track inventoried warehouse products.

ADD Systems

www.addsys.com