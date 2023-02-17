Oreo Mint Ice Cream

The new Oreo brand extension is a playfully reimagined take on the classic chocolate sandwich cookie fans know. The new Oreo Mint Frozen Treat offers consumers the familiar and authentic taste of the real Mint Oreo cookie flavor infused into each and every bite. It tastes like a mint-flavored frozen dairy dessert with crumbled Oreo cookie pieces. The tasty scoopable frozen treat will roll out in stores nationwide this month. Oreo Mint in a 48-ounce tub has a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Mondelēz International

www.mondelezinternational.com