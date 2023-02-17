PDI Technologies Acquires Blue Cow Software

Blue Cow Software solutions align with the overall growth strategy at PDI, and the acquisition will expand and strengthen home heat offerings.

PDI Technologies has acquired Blue Cow Software LLC, a fuel oil and propane management software business. With this acquisition, Blue Cow Software will divest from Repay Holdings Corp., a provider of vertically integrated payment solutions.

Blue Cow Software has built a proven solution that aligns with the overall growth strategy at PDI Technologies.

Based in Middleton, Mass., with approximately 375 customers across North America, Blue Cow Software is an industry leader among heating oil and propane dealers. The robust capabilities it offers include fuel and service ordering, delivery route optimization and wireless communication with field teams, fuel oil- and propane-specific analytics, and customer relationship management and accounting, among other innovations.

“The Blue Cow Software team has built a proven solution that aligns with the overall growth strategy at PDI as we continue our work of connecting convenience retail and petroleum wholesale across the globe,” said Sid Gaitonde, president, enterprise productivity at PDI. “PDI will accelerate the continued growth of Blue Cow through ongoing investment in its technologies and innovations.”

With the acquisition, PDI will continue to serve current Blue Cow Software customers. Additionally, PDI will begin offering Blue Cow Software solutions to both existing and future PDI home heat customers.

“The solutions and industry leadership that Blue Cow Software has provided for almost 20 years are great complements to what we offer at PDI,” stated Drew Mize, executive vice president and general manager, North America Enterprise Productivity at PDI. “The Blue Cow team already is incredibly accomplished in a complicated vertical, and we welcome their extensive expertise and experience as we prepare to expand together at PDI.”

“We are excited at what joining PDI can offer our team members and our customers,” said Nick Quaratiello, senior vice president, Blue Cow Software. “We’ve always focused on creating powerful yet practical tools for heating oil and propane dealers, and we look forward to expanding our innovations with PDI and its long-term investment.”

Berenson & Co. and Barclays served as financial advisors to PDI and Repay, respectively, in connection with the transaction.

PDI Technologies Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions. Today, it serves over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards program and GasBuddy, two popular brands representing more than 20 million active users.