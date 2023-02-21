NRS Debuts Three New Features for Retailers

Find My Biz, Manage My Reviews and the NRS Loyalty Program is designed to help retailers better be found online, improve their reviews and retain customers.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) announced the launch of three new features available to existing and new customers. Find My Biz with add-on service Manage My Reviews and the NRS Loyalty Program are all designed to help small retailers better be found online, improve their reviews and retain customers.

Find My Biz helps small businesses and independent retailers maintain a meaningful online presence through listings. Online listings are an excellent way for small businesses to market their store online and have customers easily find them on many web-based directories, apps, websites and social media platforms such as Google, Waze, Siri, Apple Maps, Facebook and more. Find My Biz provides independent retailers with a single, aggregated platform to input all their business information and have that information appear in searches across the web.

Through the NRS Find My Biz portal, retail customers can gather data on how their online listings are performing, post to social media platforms, respond to reviews and utilize many other valuable features. As online searches quickly become the dominant method for people worldwide to find and interact with businesses, having a robust online presence is becoming more of a necessity than a luxury.

As NRS constantly keeps retailers’ needs a top priority, the Manage My Reviews add-on service became a clear evolution of Find My Biz. Business owners with Find My Biz can leverage a team of specialized individuals to respond to reviews on their behalf (never bots). Responding promptly and intelligently can ensure that reviews grow a business instead of hindering it. Ultimately, this turn-key management of online customer engagement facilitated by Manage My Reviews will help differentiate independent brick-and-mortar retailers from their competitors.

The NRS Loyalty Program offers retailers the ability to build and maintain loyalty programs for customers through the NRS point-of-sale (POS) machines. Examples of customized, automated loyalty programs include award points given for each purchase, “Buy X-Get 1 Free” offers and other innovative substitutions for the traditional “loyalty punch card” model.

These new NRS features join the latest feature, the POS Panic Alarm, the patented safety and security technology that helps Bodegas deal with ongoing crime. The NRS POS system includes a variety of hardware and software features that help small business owners be more efficient.

“We keep a close eye on the retail industry and are constantly working to identify the needs of our retailer customers and provide solutions. NRS strives to present the most innovative technologies to help our retailers thrive and survive during these changing times,” said Elie Katz, founder and CEO of NRS.

National Retail Solutions operates a POS terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.