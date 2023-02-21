Promising C-Store Chain Opens Two New California Sites

The c-store chain opened two new California locations in Hermosa Beach and Santa Clarita.

Street Corner has opened a new location on The Strand in the building formerly occupied by the iconic “Poop” Deck Bar in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

In mid-February, Street Corner also launched a second area store in the Vista Canyon mixed-use office, retail and residential complex in Santa Clarita, Calif., along the Santa Clara River. The two new locations bring to 10 the number of Street Corner stores in California, overtaking New Jersey as the chain’s most franchised state.

In addition to the usual offerings one might expect, the 2,200-square-foot “urban superette”-style store in Hermosa Beach, Calif., will feature a full-service Rare Earth Coffee bar with barista and, come March, wine, spirits and beer on tap on an outdoor patio. That area will carry on the tradition of The Deck, which shuttered in the summer of 2021 after a 65-year run.

“We’re very excited to open up in such a vibrant area as The Strand,” said Yaron Barami, store owner. “There’s always something happening here, people are always having fun, and we look forward to not just catering to their needs, but giving them a quality experience every time they stop in, whether it’s for sunscreen, a sandwich, locally brewed coffee or a glass of burgundy while watching the sunset.”

Barami, from Orange County, Calif., owns another Street Corner location at Pierside South Apartments in Oceanside, Calif.

Both the Hermosa Beach and Santa Clarita stores offer a variety of sundry items along with high-quality pre-made food items, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, diced fruit and soup. The Vista Canyon location, also an urban superette and measuring 1,953 square feet, will offer self-serve coffee and sell beer, wine and liquor as well as a wide selection of groceries to meet the needs of complex residents.

“We are hoping to become an integral part of the Vista Canyon community, a go-to for residents, office employees and visitors alike who need the provisions to get through the day, or for their fill-in grocery needs,” said Harinath Pottam, Santa Clarita store owner.

The Hermosa Beach Street Corner is located at 1272 The Strand. The Vista Canyon store is located at 27651 Lincoln Place, Suite 140, Santa Clarita.

Street Corner has 47 franchisee-owned stores in 19 states. Formats include Urban Market stores, mall stores and kiosks, Street Corner Express stores, and Street Corner with Gas. Seventy-three percent of Street Corner stores are minority owned.