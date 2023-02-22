Air-Fried Potato Chips

Kettle Brand has unveiled the first kettle-cooked, air-fried potato chip. With the same big, bold flavor that you expect from Kettle Brand, the newest Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available in consumers’ favorite flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno and Himalayan Salt.

As the first-to-market air-fried snack, Kettle Brand developed patent-pending technology to kettle-cook and air-finish potato chips, delivering a light and crispy texture with 30% less fat than the original versions. Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips are available nationwide in 6.5-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.79.

Campbell Soup Co.

www.campbellsoupcompany.com