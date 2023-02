The all-new Almond Joy snack-sized coconut and almond milk chocolate candy bars have launched for this Easter season. Each piece is individually wrapped in pastel seasonal graphics, making the candy a great option for a candy dish. The limited-time treats will be available this Easter season and come in both an 8.4-ounce bag and a 10.2-ounce bag.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com