Love’s Musket Expands European Operations

Love’s Travel Stops’ Musket Corp. announced the establishment of its European operations with headquarters in Geneva. Musket Europe SARL will extend Musket’s established commodity supply and logistics platform, providing relief for the ongoing instability in global fuel supply chains.

“We are pleased to see Musket Europe become a reality at such a unique time in the market,” said JP Fjeld-Hansen, executive vice president of Musket. “In the past year, we have increased our exports to Europe, showing that having options is critical with continued volatility. We are proud of the team we have assembled in Geneva, where the talent pool for energy supply and trading is the strongest in Europe, and look forward to welcoming additional team members in the future.”

Musket Corp. is one of the largest trading and supply companies in the U.S. and specializes in commodity supply and logistics across North America. The company’s primary focus is supplying Love’s Travel Stops with gasoline and diesel and managing the company’s biodiesel program. Headquartered in Houston, Musket also has a footprint in Oklahoma City and Phoenix, with more than 200 employees.

“This is an exciting new era for Musket and Love’s,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Musket team is an integral part of our success in providing a quality product at competitive prices. This type of expansion and diversification of the business is a key part of our strategic growth plans for 2023 and beyond.”

The Love’s Family of Companies is headquartered in Oklahoma City and employs more than 39,000 people across the U.S. Love’s Travel Stops has over 600 locations in 42 states. Love’s also includes two Houston-based companies: Musket Corp., which specializes in commodity supply, trading and logistics across North America, and Trillium Energy Solutions, a provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation.