TravelCenters of America Opens Full-Service Restaurant

TravelCenters of America (TA) recently opened a new self-service restaurant called Fork & Compass. On Feb. 22, TA hosted a formal ribbon-cutting celebration for the restaurant, which opened in January at the Petro Stopping Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Fork & Compass concept was created to provide a reimagined experience for professional drivers, motorists and local residents. Designed to be a destination spot for the community, the restaurant has unique food options for all ages in a family-friendly atmosphere. The new design layout fosters a relaxing environment with various seating options, including booths, counter seats, a large community table for family and friends to gather, or a more intimate setting for two near the “fireplace.” Most seats have electrical outlets for those wishing to work or play. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.

A newly-created menu features appetizers and unique options, including a mac and cheese bar. Additionally, the menu highlights healthy options recommended by Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers. TA and Cleveland Clinic recently announced a collaboration to support drivers’ health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and education opportunities at TA’s full-service restaurants.

“Food truly is a universal language, and it has a way of uniting people,” said Chef Maira Isabel. “Fork & Compass meals are ‘cooked with love’ and reflect the diverse backgrounds of our guests.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.