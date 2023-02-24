Cloud-Shaped Berry Gummies

Berry Clouds are playful, triple-layered gummies with a soft and sweet chew. Berry Clouds come in dreamy cloud shapes that highlight their soft and fluffy texture. They come in a mixed assortment of three flavors including blueberry, wildberry and strawberry.

Berry Clouds joins Haribo’s more than 25 crowd-pleasing varieties, including fan favorites such as the original Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Sour Goldbears, Watermelon, Rainbow Worms and Z!NG Sour Kicks. Berry Clouds are available now in small, medium and large peg bag sizes at major U.S. retailers.

Haribo

www.haribo.com