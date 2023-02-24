NAG to Offer Store Tours

On March 27, attendees will have the option of taking tours of some of the best retail concepts in Austin, Texas.

The 2023 National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, to be held in Austin, Texas, from March 26-29, will offer a wealth of activities for c-store retailers to broaden their network and research opportunities. Amid the educational sessions, Information Exchanges and receptions, NAG 2023 will also offer attendees the option to participate in store tours.

On March 27, from 1:30-6:30 p.m., attendees can take informative tours of the best retail concepts in Austin, Texas.

These will include:

TXB With 46 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB is known for its fresh-made, non-GMO, restaurant-quality food items prepared on-site, serving over 4,000 items, including cold fountain drinks sweetened with sugar cane and a line of private-label products including beef jerky, bottled tea, water, coffee and more.

Movement Fuels Operating 35 c-stores in the greater Houston and Austin, Texas, area, Time Mart is embarking on a chain-wide rebranding, becoming Movement Fuels.

CEFCO CEFCO has a long and proud history service the people of Texas and operates more than 200 stores in six states, today.

An interactive presentation of how artificial intelligence (AI) is impacting retail at SparkCognition’s AI innovation center The HyperWerx facility sits on 50 acres in the greater Austin area, and will explore many facets of AI, ranging from the development of robotics platforms and unmanned aerial vehicles to the integration of terrestrial and aerial systems, and extending to applications in retail, commercial and defense industries.



Attendees can register here.

Booking with the NAG block closes March 3; rooms are $329 plus taxes and fees. The booking page can be found here.

National Advisory Group (NAG) exists solely to help c-store retailers interact with each other, share information and come away with innovative ideas to grow sales and profits. The foundation of NAG remains its world-class Information Exchanges, which allow retailers the opportunity to connect with other non-competing retailers in an intimate setting that is conducive to learning. NAG remains an organization that is fully committed to its members; it promotes relationships, networking, intimacy and most importantly, executable ideas and takeaways.