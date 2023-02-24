Sheetz Appoints New Board of Directors Chairman

Former Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz will serve as chairman of the board of directors, succeeding family members Stan and Steve Sheetz.

Sheetz announced Joe Sheetz has been appointed as chairman of the Sheetz board of directors, effective immediately. Joe, who was previously executive vice chairman, served as Sheetz’s president and CEO from 2013 to 2018 and served solely as CEO until December 2021. Joe was succeeded by his brother Travis Sheetz as CEO in January 2022.

“Family and employee ownership are what fuels us here at Sheetz,” said President & CEO Travis Sheetz. “It takes devoted family members and talented employees who believe in our mission to achieve the level of success we strive for. This change in leadership is vital to sustain both the growth of this business and our family legacy.”

As board chairman, Joe’s responsibilities will involve overseeing the board’s activities as they relate to corporate governance and risk, executive appointments and compensation, and long-term planning.

Joe will succeed two of his family members as board chairman. He will move into this role previously held by his cousin, Stan Sheetz, who served from October 2013 to February 2023. His uncle, Steve Sheetz, served from October 1995 to October 2013. With Joe’s appointment, Stan will remain an active member of the board while Steve will maintain his role as director emeriti.

“I’m proud to have this great opportunity, and I look forward to following in the footsteps of Steve and Stan, who led Sheetz to new heights in our industry,” said Joe. “I assure you that the Sheetz family values and the culture our employees helped us maintain for the last 70 years will live on.”

Through a mix of inside and outside expert views, the Sheetz board of directors brings valuable and different perspectives to the company’s strategy and long-term visions. The board’s goal is to hold senior leadership accountable to growing the company and operating with the company’s shareholders’ best interests in mind.

Sheetz was founded as a small family business in 1952 when Bob Sheetz purchased one of his father’s dairy stores in Altoona, Pa. The second Sheetz store opened in 1963 and today, after more than 65 years, the company serves more than 1.5 million customers a day in its 670-plus store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.