Stewart’s Shops Raises Funds With Chowder

Stewart’s Shops served its all-new Southwest Corn Chowder at the Saratoga Chowder Fest on Feb. 11, totaling over 750 bowls of the creamy corn chowder served.

The chain raised $1,545 at the event and presented a check to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to support its mission to feed those in need. This donation will provide over 6,000 meals.

“The Regional Food Bank Food is a valuable community resource. We recognize that food insecurity is a real problem in our communities and there is so much need out there. The Regional Food Bank is a crucial resource for our communities, and we are proud to support them,” Jennifer Frame, director of corporate philanthropy at Stewart’s Shops, stated.

Stewart’s Shops has proudly supported the Regional Food Bank for over 20 years. In 2022, it provided over $150,000 in discounts and monetary donations to the Regional Food Bank.

The Regional Food Bank has been helping to feed the poor and hungry in its communities since 1982. It is the only organization of its kind in northeastern New York. The Food Bank collects large donations of food and distributes it to charitable agencies serving hungry and disadvantaged people in 23 counties. From Plattsburgh, N.Y., to Newburgh, N.Y., in urban, rural, and suburban communities, the Food Bank provides over 50 million pounds of food a year to 1,000 agencies. Together, the Regional Food Bank and Food Bank of the Hudson Valley provide more than 55 million pounds of food each year to 1,000 member agencies in the 23 counties.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.