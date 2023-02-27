Banking-Themed Cigars

Inspired by the modern world of banking, Altadis U.S.A announced the release of a new cigar — H. Upmann The Banker Daytrader. With this cigar scheduled to hit stores around Tax Day, the brand is coining the collection of three vitolas as “a new money release.”

The Banker Daytrader logo used on the product’s primary and secondary packaging references the candlestick charts commonly used by stock traders. The cigars boast a silky Ecuadorian wrapper around a Nicaraguan binder and a blend of Dominican and Nicaraguan filler.

Altadis U.S.A

www.altadisusa.com